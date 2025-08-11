Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Mumbai Shoot Cancelled, Expensive Sets Taken Down Amid Delay

Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, has postponed its Mumbai shoot, moving filming to Ladakh. The film highlights the bravery of Indian soldiers during the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

Battle Of Galwan Update: Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, has experienced a shift in its production schedule. The Mumbai shoot, initially planned for this month, has been postponed. Sets at Mehboob Studios in Bandra are being dismantled as a result.

An insider shared with Mid-Day that creative reasons led to the postponement of the Mumbai shoot. Filming will now continue in Ladakh from August 22 to September 3, focusing on action scenes. The source noted that Salman Khan's distinct look for the film requires continuous shooting without a 30-day gap between locations.

Film's Permissions and Cast

Despite rumours about potential issues with the Ministry of Defence due to the film's sensitive topic, a reliable source confirmed that all necessary permissions are secured. "The makers wouldn't have announced the film without permissions in place," the source stated. The film aims to honour Indian soldiers' bravery without negatively portraying any nation.

The movie features a new collaboration between Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. Other cast members include Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

About Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan is based on real events from June 2020 when Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Despite agreements prohibiting firearms, it became one of the deadliest border confrontations in over four decades. Indian soldiers displayed immense courage by fighting hand-to-hand with basic weapons like stones and sticks.

Salman Khan discussed the physical demands of this project: "It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult." He explained that he now needs more time for preparation compared to previous roles.

Physical Preparation for Role

Khan elaborated on his training regimen: "I have 20 days in Ladakh and then seven to eight days in cold water." His workouts extend beyond typical exercises; he also trains in a high-pressure chamber simulating Leh's altitude to acclimatise his body beforehand. Junk food and fizzy drinks are strictly avoided during this period.

A motion poster was recently released on social media showing Salman Khan with bloodstains on his face and his signature moustache. This hints at an intense portrayal of patriotism set against a dramatic backdrop over 15,000 feet above sea level.

The official release date for Battle of Galwan remains unannounced as anticipation builds around this gripping war drama showcasing sacrifice and heroism amidst challenging conditions.