Salman Khan Teams Up With Anurag Kashyap For New Film Despite His Brother Abhinav Kashyap’s Past Attacks?

Salman Khan and Anurag Kashyap are rumoured to collaborate on a dark action thriller. This comes amid ongoing tensions with Abhinav Kashyap, who has been critical of Salman. Bobby Deol's mediation may help facilitate this partnership.

Salman Khan and Anurag Kashyap might soon collaborate on a new film, according to a viral Reddit post. This unexpected partnership is intriguing, especially given the ongoing remarks from Anurag's brother, Abhinav Kashyap, against Salman Khan and his family. The project is described as a "dark grounded action cop thriller," although further details remain scarce.

Abhinav Kashyap's Criticism of Salman Khan

Abhinav Kashyap has been vocal about his negative views on Salman Khan. He recently accused the actor of being uninterested in acting for over two decades, claiming that Khan only shows up for work as a favour. Abhinav also labelled him as a "gunda" and criticised his behaviour and influence in Bollywood.

Despite these tensions, Bobby Deol is reportedly mediating between Salman and Anurag. Bobby respects Salman for reviving his career and enjoyed working with Anurag on the film Bandar. This connection might help bridge the gap between the actor and director for their upcoming collaboration.

Anurag Kashyap's Past with Salman Khan

Anurag Kashyap once had a rocky relationship with Salman Khan. He was initially set to direct Tere Naam but was removed after suggesting that Salman grow chest hair for authenticity. Anurag explained that the film's setting in Agra/Mathura influenced his request, as men there typically don't shave their chest hair.

Interestingly, Abhinav Kashyap has publicly stated that he does not have a close relationship with his brother Anurag. They have been estranged for years and do not interfere in each other's personal or professional matters. This separation might explain why Anurag is considering working with Salman despite Abhinav's criticisms.

The potential collaboration between Salman Khan and Anurag Kashyap could mark an interesting turn in Bollywood dynamics. While Abhinav's comments add complexity to the situation, Bobby Deol's involvement might facilitate this unexpected partnership. As fans await more information, this development promises to capture significant attention within the industry.