Joy Forum 2025 In Riyadh: Salman Khan To Speak On Stardom, Cinema & Soul Of Bollywood

Salman Khan is the biggest superstar who has always been there for people who are in need. He has always made his presence at the place where humanity and mankind needs him. Now, he is all set to spread his charm once again as he will be attending the JOY Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience with the style icon himself gracing the event. Being a forum listed in the top charts, it stands as a symbol of happiness, humanity, charity and so on .

JOY Forum 2025 will be held on Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17. The convention features several programmes, including conferences, expo, workshops, agreements, and opportunities. By inviting influential leaders from different industries, Joy Forum functions as a platform for showcasing groundbreaking ideas, transformative technology, and new entertainment formats on the world stage. The forum will also see other renowned speakers like Jackie Chan, Jason Momoa along with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan among others.

At the JOY Forum in Riyadh, Salman Khan will be speaking on Day 2, discussing how Bollywood became a worldwide phenomenon and what lies ahead. In the session that will be moderated by Suha Nowailaty, Salman Khan will focus on the evolving meaning of heroism and mass appeal. He will speak about rhythm, values, and the larger-than-life joy of cinema. On the subject of legacy, he will emphasize on the fact that, "You don't chase stardom, you protect it."

The event was graced by renowned Youtuber Mr. Beast, who also had his biggest fanboy moment with Salman Khan. The two also interacted for a while during the event.

On the professional front, Salman Khan's lineup remains packed with high-octane commercial entertainers like his upcoming and much awaited war drama, Battle of Galwan which has already set the internet talking and generated an intrigue amongst the audience ever since the first look was out. A reunion with Kabir Khan, especially one involving Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, could mark a shift towards the emotionally resonant storytelling that defined their earlier work together.