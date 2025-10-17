Salman-Shah Rukh-Aamir Khan VIRAL Moment: Fans Melt Over Khans’ Reunion As Sikandar Actress Praises SRK

Salman Praises SRK: Lately, the three biggest Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, have been trending on social media. The trio shared the stage at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A heartwarming moment between Salman and Shah Rukh caught everyone's attention. In a viral video from the event, Salman is seen praising Shah Rukh, who, in turn, affectionately refers to Salman's family as his own. Let's take a closer look at what exactly happened at the Joy Forum.

During a conversation with the host, Salman was seen explaining their background. He said, "See, Aamir comes from a film background, so do I. But, this man here, Shah Rukh, didn't, he came from Delhi. To this, SRK interrupted, saying, "May i interrupt Salman. Sorry." He added, "I also come from a film family. Salman's family is my family." This statement made the host say, "How sweet."

As SRK and Salman shared a cute moment, Aamir said, "So now we know why Shah Rukh is a star." To this, the audience cheered loudly. As the video was uploaded by Viral Bhayani online, a user commented, "No one can replace the aura of the Khans." Another wrote, "Love this energy and togetherness always ❤️❤️❤️✨." "3 lengend one frame," commented another.

Adding to the excitement, a photo featuring the three Khans, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir, alongside popular YouTuber MrBeast has gone viral online. Shared by MrBeast on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Hey India, should we all do something together?", the picture instantly sparked fan frenzy. In the image, Salman and Shah Rukh are seen in sleek suits, while Aamir sports a simple white kurta and pants. The rare sight of the trio together, paired with MrBeast's teasing caption, has fueled speculation about a potential collaboration between the global creator and Bollywood's biggest stars.