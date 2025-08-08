Salman's Co-Star Recalls Him Slamming Doors & Storming Off From HDDCS Set: I Was Like Baap Re

Co-stars of Salman Khan reflect on their experiences working with him, sharing amusing and surprising incidents that highlight his unpredictable nature and playful antics on film sets.

Salman Khan, known for his fiery temper in his early acting days, once caused a stir on the set of "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam." During filming, he slammed a door so forcefully that it injured an elderly crew member. Actress Sheeba Chaddha, who was part of the film, shared this incident during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

Sheeba recalled another moment on set when Salman refused to hug her as required by the script. This refusal led to a temporary halt in filming until director Sanjay Leela Bhansali intervened and persuaded Salman to comply with the scene's demands. For Sheeba, witnessing such behaviour from a star was quite surprising.

Salman's Prankster Side

Indira Krishnan, Salman's co-star in "Tere Naam," recently recounted an amusing prank involving Salman. In a scene where she had to slap him, Salman jokingly warned her that things might go wrong if she did. Despite the playful threat, Indira followed the script and slapped him as required.

The prank continued when Salman's bodyguard joined in, pretending that Indira's action had attracted media attention. He advised her to hide in her van, which left Indira anxious and even brought her to tears. The prank suggested she might face industry repercussions for her actions.

Sheeba's First Film Experience

"Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" marked Sheeba's debut in films. Experiencing Salman's unpredictable nature firsthand was an eye-opener for her. Reflecting on those moments, she expressed disbelief at how stars could behave on set. Her experiences highlighted the challenges of working with high-profile actors.

Despite these incidents, Salman Khan remains one of Bollywood's most popular actors. His career has been marked by both controversies and successes. While his temperamental nature was evident during his early years, he is also known for his charitable work and strong fan base.

The anecdotes shared by Sheeba and Indira offer insights into Salman's personality beyond his on-screen roles. They reveal a complex individual who can be both challenging and playful on set. These stories add depth to the public's understanding of the actor.

Salman Khan continues to be a significant figure in Indian cinema. His journey reflects both personal growth and professional achievements over the years. As he evolves as an actor and individual, fans remain eager to see what he will do next in his career.