Sandeep Malik Unveils Poster of Upcoming Film ‘Ulti Kitab’

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Sandeep Malik has officially unveiled the poster of his much-anticipated film 'Ulti Kitab', sparking emotional excitement among audiences. The poster carries the powerful sentiment that "the show must go on", symbolizing resilience, hope, and the continuation of meaningful storytelling.

Following the success of films such as 'Ishq Nahi Jismani Hai Ruhani', 'Khali Lifafa', and 'Dhokha', Sandeep Malik once again steps into both the director's and actor's shoes for 'Ulti Kitab'. The film promises to deliver a moving narrative that blends entertainment with a strong social message.

The cast features newcomer Disha Srivastava, Sandeep Malik, Dr. Nikunj Agarwal, and budding talent Kuldeep Kalshan, whose performances are expected to add freshness and depth to the story.

Directed by Sandeep Malik with Jody Sym serving as Assistant Director, 'Ulti Kitab' explores an emotional journey while shedding light on the importance of girl education in India. The film emphasizes education as a fundamental right and a driving force for progress in society.

Speaking about the project, Sandeep Malik shared, "With Ulti Kitab, we aim to inspire conversations around education and its transformative power. It is not just a film but a message that education is the backbone of a stronger, more equal India."

'Ulti Kitab' is set to continue Sandeep Malik's journey of delivering impactful cinema that resonates with audiences and leaves a lasting impression.