Sandeep Singh Birthday: Filmmaker Acquires Rights To Iconic Chandni Bar, Announces Reimagined Sequel

Visionary producer-director Sandeep Singh, known for backing powerful and unconventional stories, has acquired the rights to the iconic Chandni Bar and announced a reimagined sequel with his banner Legend Studios. The announcement marries two important occasions, Sandeep's birthday and the iconic film's 24th anniversary. The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl, known for unconventional films like Section 375 and BA Pass, with a release date set for 3rd December 2026, marking 25 years of the cult classic.

Released in 2001, Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar was a raw and unflinching portrayal of Mumbai's underbelly. Headlined by Tabu and Atul Kulkarni, the film earned multiple National Awards and went on to achieve cult status in Indian cinema. Two decades later, it continues to be remembered for Tabu's powerhouse performance and its gritty storytelling that broke new ground.

Sandeep Singh shared, "Chandni Bar was never just a film; it was a mirror to society, unflinching and honest. Two decades later, the struggles of survival, dignity, and ambition are still real. With this sequel, I want to confront those truths again, telling a story that resonates with today's generation with the same grit and authenticity as the original."

Ajay Bahl further shared, "Working with Sandeep Singh on Chandni Bar 2 is an opportunity to revisit a story that changed the landscape of Indian cinema. The original was landmark filmmaking, and we want the sequel to carry forward that same intensity while speaking to the world we live in today."

The film will be shot extensively across Mumbai and Dubai, capturing the raw, pulsating energy of India's financial capital alongside the glitzy, global contrasts of Dubai's nightlife. The shoot is expected to commence in the middle of the next year.

With a compelling story and the visionary Sandeep Singh's fearless commitment to storytelling, Chandni Bar 2 is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Casting for the leading roles will begin soon, as audiences eagerly await the announcement of the new faces who will carry forward this iconic legacy.

The sequel will introduce a new-age Chandni Bar set in an international environment and is scheduled to release on 3rd December 2026.