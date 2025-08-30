Sanjana Sanghi Becomes Judge For UN Young Leaders Panel On Sustainable Development Goals

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has joined the United Nations Youth Office's Distinguished Judges Panel for the Young Leaders for the SDGs. This recognition showcases her commitment to youth advocacy and social change on a global scale.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has been invited by the United Nations Youth Office to join the Distinguished Judges Panel for the fifth cohort of Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This appointment highlights her commitment to youth-led development and social change, marking a significant milestone in her journey as an advocate for global progress.

The Young Leaders for the SDGs initiative honours 17 outstanding young individuals who are leading efforts to achieve these goals worldwide. The panel, comprising influential figures from the UN, civil society, entertainment, and private sectors, selects these change-makers addressing critical global issues.

Prominent Voices on the Panel

Sanjana joins a distinguished list of former panelists, including Malala Yousafzai, Cody Simpson, Lilly Singh, Dia Mirza, and Forest Whitaker. Her role on this panel allows her to continue amplifying young leaders' voices, demonstrating that today's youth are not just future leaders but active architects of our present.

Reflecting on this honour, Sanjana stated, "To be selected by the United Nations Youth Office to join the Distinguished Judges Panel—alongside global icons like Malala Yousafzai, Cody Simpson, Lilly Singh, Dia Mirza, and many others who have inspired my own journey in youth-led development—is one of the greatest honors I've received. It is a powerful affirmation of the work so many of us are doing to ensure that young people are not only seen as the inheritors of the future but as its architects."

Advocacy and Impact

Sanjana's selection as a judge is a testament to her impactful work as a youth advocate. As UNDP India Youth Champion, she has championed youth-led social innovation and supported campaigns for child rights and gender equality. Her dedication was evident when she delivered a keynote address at the Summit of the Future's opening.

She further expressed her belief in collective action: "After delivering the keynote address at the opening of the Summit of the Future in the UN General Assembly last year, my belief in the power of collective action was deeply affirmed. Seeing those words resonate globally and watching young people uplift one another across borders has only strengthened my conviction: our future is not only bright—it is being built right now by us."

This appointment underscores Sanjana's ongoing mission to empower young voices in shaping global change. Her involvement with such initiatives showcases her dedication to ensuring that youth are recognised as key contributors to building a better world today.