Sanjana Sanghi Joins The League Of John Legend As MCN Board Of Advisors At UNGA This Season

The UNGA season has kicked off in New York with a powerful start, highlighted by an evening gathering of "Audacious Visionaries." Indian actor and UNDP Youth Champion Sanjana Sanghi was a prominent voice at the event, which celebrated dynamic leadership and impactful social change.

The event marked a significant milestone for Sanghi, who expressed her honor in joining the Board of Advisors for MCN Partners mcnpartners. She now stands alongside global "dynamites" and inspiring beacons of hope, including Grammy-winning artist John Legend and actress Lexi Underwood, among many other incredible minds committed to youth-led development.

Sanghi's participation centered on the vital necessity of Youth-Led Development, sharing impactful learnings from her extensive work on the ground. She encouraged the room with an urgent call to action, declaring, "Our time is now."

Addressing the room Sanjana said, "I want to keep it real and I want to share that 50% of the world's population falls under 30 years of age. That is half the world's population. But only 3% of National Parliament attendants belong to that age group. Less than 1% of International aid is given to projects and efforts that are youth led."

The actress further said, "Consequently we are all brought up in an environment where you are constantly told that your success is going to come at the cost of another people's success. But we have to inculcate in the youth that success is something that is built together... as someone very very wise, Mr. Ratan Tata... used to repeat that if you walk alone, you will walk fast. But if you walk together, you will walk far. And I feel if you want to walk together and walk far, youth must be applied to the goal of that belief."

Sanjana concluded by saying, "And I really hope this night gives birth to a generation of loving, caring, and empathetic young leaders, and that they know the generations before and after them are with them. We ain't alone and anything that we need to fight, we can fight together."

Sanjana Sanghi, joining the MCN Board at the UNGA kickoff, delivered a vital message: youth are the architects of the present. Her data-backed call for collaboration affirmed that achieving lasting global change requires genuinely applying the collective strength of young people to the world's most critical goals.