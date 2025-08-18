Sunjay Kapur's Sister Alleges Their Family Is Sidelined Amid Property Dispute: Everything Has Been A Shock

Mandhira Kapur expresses concerns regarding the dispute over her brother Sanjay Kapur's estate, valued at Rs 30000 crore. She supports her mother, Rani Kapur, who claims to be the rightful heir amidst allegations of coercion.

Mandhira Kapur, sister of the late Sona Comstar Chairman Sunjay Kapur, has voiced her concerns over the ongoing family dispute. The disagreement revolves around her brother's estate, valued at Rs 30,000 crore. Mandhira supports her mother, Rani Kapur, who claims to be the rightful heir and majority stakeholder in Sona Comstar.

Rani Kapur alleges she was coerced into signing documents that endorsed Priya Sachdev Kapur, her daughter-in-law, as a non-executive director. Following her son Sanjay's death, Rani received a cease-and-desist letter from Sona Comstar. Mandhira expressed dismay at this treatment towards her 80-year-old mother.

Family Legacy and Concerns

"I think it's a little harsh on my mom to send her this letter saying she has nothing to do with the company she built. She's 80. How about just respecting the fact that her husband and she made this?" Mandhira Kapur told NDTV.

Mandhira highlighted that their father had worked alongside Rani to establish Sona Comstar. She questioned the fairness of denying them access to their family's legacy. The family had relocated to Delhi for business reasons, which was challenging for them.

Unfolding Events and Shocking Discoveries

The circumstances surrounding Sanjay's death have been unsettling for the family. Initial reports suggested he died from a bee sting in his throat, but authorities later stated it was due to cardiac arrest. Mandhira learned about these developments through media reports.

"Everything has been a surprise and a shock to us. Everything we're finding out is just very upsetting," Mandhira said. She described their life since June 12 as a continuous shock and likened it to a nightmare they wish to escape.

Ownership Dispute and Trust Issues

Sona Comstar claims that Rani hasn't owned any shares since 2019. Mandhira responded by saying they were unaware of this situation until recently. They discovered everything had been placed in a trust without their knowledge.

"We didn't know. We had to look into this stuff," Mandhira explained. She emphasized that their father left everything to their mother, who co-founded Sona with him. Telling an elderly woman she has no connection to what she helped build seemed absurd to Mandhira.