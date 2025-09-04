Sant Tukaram: Naseeruddin Shah Lauds Sheena Chohan’s Portrayal Of Avali, Praises Her Theatre Background

When two actors deeply rooted in theatre come together, the conversation naturally turns to craft. In a recent exchange of conversation between the face of true craft, who has inspired generations through theatre and cinema, Naseeruddin Shah and Sheena Chohan, the veteran actor praised her portrayal of Avali in the Hindi film Sant Tukaram after watching the trailer, admiring the honesty and layered approach she brought to the role.

As part of the conversation, Shah also recommended that Sheena watch the Marathi play Sangeet Dev Bhabhali, a musical retelling of Avali's devotion to Saint Tukaram. He suggested that it could further enrich her relationship with the character, while also sharing his eagerness to watch the complete film on its digital release.

Their discussion soon expanded into theatre connect a reflection on how the stage remains the strongest foundation for any actor. Shah reiterated his long-held belief that theatre cultivates discipline, imagination, and authenticity, shaping performers who place craft above glamour. He described theatre as the actor's most honest training ground, where truth in performance matters above all else.

For Sheena, the exchange was both affirming and inspiring. Her own journey began with Padatik Performing Arts in Kolkata and deepened through five years of intensive training under Arvind Gaur in Delhi, where she performed in works ranging from Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream to Gandhi vs Ambedkar and Ek Maamooli Aadmi. These years instilled in her the same values Shah highlighted discipline before ease, craft before glamour, and truth above all.

Reflecting on the interaction, Sheena said:

"For me, this wasn't just encouragement- it was an affirmation. Theatre gave me the foundation to approach roles truthfully. Hearing Naseer sir acknowledge that, and speak about the essence of theatre, feels like a blessing. It strengthens my resolve to keep building characters that endure, while staying true to bringing the vision of my directors, as a blank page."

With Sant Tukaram soon premiering on digital platforms, the moment stands not only as recognition of Sheena's performance, but as a celebration of - where craft, discipline, and storytelling come together to inspire artists and audiences alike.