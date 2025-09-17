Sanya Malhotra Takes Center Stage In 2025: National Spotlight And Commercial Charm

Actor Sanya Malhotra has emerged as the face of 2025, perfectly balancing critically acclaimed films with the glamorous world of big-banner commercial cinema. A successful star with an enviable mix of versatility and mass appeal, she is now stepping into the spotlight once again with Karan Johar's highly awaited entertainer, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. In the recently released trailer, she appears as Ananya, someone who Sunny (played by Varun Dhawan) is in love with. Looking beautiful, classy, and strikingly fresh, Sanya has instantly become the surprise highlight of the trailer, despite sharing the frame with a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. Audiences are calling her look and vibe "never-seen-before" and are raving about the energy she brings to the film.

Recently at the trailer launch, her co-star Varun Dhawan went on to praise Sanya Malhotra wholeheartedly, saying: "I want to work lots more more more with her and I think she's someone who's just like a national talent. Very few of these come through and she's one of them. She's just amazing. Thank you."

2025 is fast turning into Sanya Malhotra's year. After impressing with her nuanced performance in Mrs, the versatile actor, known for her knack for choosing stories that strike a chord, is having one of the most memorable years of her career. Her quirky satire Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery was honoured as Best Hindi Film, cementing her reputation as a performer who champions refreshing and socially relevant cinema. Adding to the triumph, two of her other films, Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, also made waves in multiple categories at the National Awards, further establishing her association with projects of immense value and impact.

Social media is abuzz with love for the actress, with fans declaring:

From critically acclaimed gems to mainstream magic, Sanya Malhotra is showing that she can do it all. With a National Award under her belt, multiple prestigious projects in her filmography, and now a much-talked-about presence in a Karan Johar spectacle and an action comedy film going on floor later this year, 2025 is truly turning out to be Sanya's year.