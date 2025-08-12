Sara Ali Khan's Birthday: Lets Visit Her Most Iconic Fashion Moments From Films That Broke The Internet
Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today, and what better way to mark the occasion than revisiting her unforgettable on-screen fashion moments. From Kedarnath to Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, her film looks have consistently captured attention, set trends, and broken the internet with their charm and versatility.
Kedarnath - Yellow Sharara Look
In Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan's yellow sharara look became an iconic on-screen moment, radiating warmth and vibrancy that matched her character Mukku's spirited personality. The bright hue, traditional silhouette, and minimal accessories created a timeless, graceful appeal. This outfit beautifully reflected the film's cultural backdrop while highlighting Sara's natural charm, making it a standout style inspiration for festive and traditional occasions.
Denim short with casual top from Love Aajkal
In Love Aaj Kal (2020), Sara Ali Khan's denim shorts paired with a casual top became an instant favorite among young fashion lovers. The look struck the perfect balance between comfort and style, reflecting a carefree, modern vibe that resonated with millennials. Channel her effortless vibe with chic denim shorts from Spykar.
Sara Wayfarer from Metro In Dino
In Metro... In Dino, Sara Ali Khan's wayfarer-style eyeglasses paired with a delicate nose pin created a unique, boho-chic vibe that instantly drew attention. The blend of edgy frames with subtle traditional detail made it a standout style moment. You can find similar wayfarer eyeglasses from GKB Opticals.
Sara Ali Khan Red-Dress Look from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
In the romantic track Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan stunned in a striking red dress that perfectly captured the song's vibrant, love-filled mood. The bold color, flattering silhouette, and her effortless charm made it one of the most memorable fashion moments from the film. The look radiated elegance and passion, leaving a lasting impression on fans and setting couple-style goals
Atrangi Re - The Firecracker Bride Look
As Rinku, Sara went all in.. unfiltered, wild-hearted, and impossible to ignore. Draped in a vibrant red lehenga-choli with heavy embroidery, mangalsutra layered with temple jewellery, and a carefree braid flying in the Delhi breeze, this look screamed drama with depth. Messy yet magnetic, Sara made Rinku's madness not just believable, but beautifully human.