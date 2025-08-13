All About Saregama India, Tamgha Entertainment's Major Theatrical Feature Film On The Valiant Rashtriya Rifle

Saregama India, a leading entertainment company, has teamed up with Tamgha Entertainment LLC to produce a significant feature film. This new project will highlight the untold stories of the Rashtriya Rifles, an elite unit of the Indian Army. The film aims to honour their bravery, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to the country.

The Rashtriya Rifles, formed over two decades ago, is a specialised counter-insurgency force operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite its success in military circles, it remains relatively unknown to the public. The film will explore not only their battlefield achievements but also delve into the personal stories and values of these soldiers.

Focus on Authentic Storytelling

This collaboration marks Saregama's first venture with Tamgha Entertainment, co-founded by Damyant Singh Khanoria and Major General RS Yadav, VSM. Tamgha is dedicated to sharing genuine and impactful stories of the Indian Armed Forces with global audiences. Their guiding principle is "Naam, Namak aur Nishaan" (Honor. Loyalty. Legacy.).

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President at Saregama, expressed enthusiasm for this project. He stated that they seek powerful Indian narratives with global appeal and believe the Rashtriya Rifles' story deserves cinematic representation. He praised Tamgha Entertainment for their passion and understanding of military narratives.

Commitment to Honourable Narratives

Major General RS Yadav emphasised that this partnership aligns perfectly with their objectives. He noted that Saregama's extensive reach would enable them to produce this important story on a grand scale while maintaining its authenticity and emotional depth.

Damyant Singh Khanoria shared his vision for Tamgha Entertainment, rooted in respect for the armed forces and a commitment to telling their stories with integrity. He highlighted "Naam, Namak aur Nishaan" as their storytelling compass and expressed pride in starting this journey with Saregama.

Anticipation Builds for Upcoming Film

The film remains untitled at present, but further announcements regarding its cast and director are expected soon. Both companies are eager to bring this inspiring narrative to life on screen.

The collaboration between Saregama India and Tamgha Entertainment promises an authentic portrayal of one of India's most effective military units. By focusing on both action and human-interest elements, they aim to create a film that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.