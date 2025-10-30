Satish Shah Death: Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals Late Actor's LAST Message To Her & It Will Leave You In Tears

The sudden passing of Satish Shah, remembered fondly for his role in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has left fans and colleagues in shock. Ratna Pathak Shah reflects on their final conversation and the impact of his comedic legacy.



Ratna Pathak Shah recently shared the poignant details of her last interaction with Satish Shah, her co-star from "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai." Just hours before his unexpected passing due to a heart attack, they exchanged light-hearted messages on WhatsApp. This sudden loss has left a significant void in the Indian comedy scene and among those who cherished him.

Satish Shah's untimely demise occurred while he was having lunch at home, leaving fans and friends in disbelief. Ratna Pathak Shah recalled their final exchange in a tribute published by the Indian Express. On 25 October at 12:57 PM, Satish texted her a humorous message: "I'm often mistaken for an adult because of my age." Ratna responded at 2:14 PM with, "That's just right for you!"

Heartfelt Memories and Sudden Loss

Just two hours after their conversation, producer JD Majethia informed Ratna of Satish's passing with a message at 3:49 PM saying, "Satishbhai is no more!" The news was hard to comprehend for everyone who knew him. Many others had also received similar cheerful messages from him earlier that day.

Actor Rajesh Kumar, known as Rosesh Sarabhai from the show, clarified the cause of death amidst circulating reports. He confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that although Satish had kidney issues, it was indeed a heart attack that led to his sudden demise. Rajesh mentioned that Satish's kidney condition was under control and not the cause of his death.

A Legacy of Laughter

For countless fans, Satish Shah will forever be remembered as Indravadan Sarabhai — a character known for his wit and humour. His on-screen chemistry with Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya and Indravadan made "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" one of India's most cherished sitcoms. Their friendship extended beyond the screen, making this loss deeply personal.

The abruptness of Satish's passing has left everyone shaken and emotional. Despite dealing with health issues, he was reportedly enjoying a normal day at home when he passed away suddenly during lunch. This unexpected event has been difficult for both his colleagues and admirers to process

The impact of Satish Shah's work in comedy remains significant. His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai brought joy to millions across India. The bond between him and Ratna Pathak Shah was not just professional but also personal, which makes this loss even more profound.