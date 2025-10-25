Satish Shah Death Reason: Here’s What Exactly Happened To Veteran Actor

Satish Shah Death Reason: Satish Shah, the actor known for his iconic role of Indravadhan Sarabhi from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is no more with us. The legendary actor, who was not just popular among television audience but was also a legend on the big screen, breathed his last on October 25. He was 74. The news of his unfortunate demise has come as a shock to everyone and sent a wave of shock and grief among the fans. To note, the news of Satish Shah's unfortunate demise was confirmed by his personal assistant Ramesh Kadatala who confirmed that the veteran actor breathed his last at around 2:30 pm at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

How Did Satish Shah Die?

To note, the initial reports suggested that Satish Shah had passed away due to a heart attack. Ramesh Kadatala had told PTI, "It seems he passed away from a heart attack, however we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death". However, the recent report in India Today revealed that Satish Shah was suffering from kidney related issues and had undergone a transplant lately.

Who Is Satish Shah?

For the uninitiated, Satish Shah became a household name with his performance in the 1983 satire 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. Satish has been a part of several popular movies in his career spanning over four decades, 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', and 'Om Shanti Om', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' etc. In fact, he had played the role of Salman Khan's father in law in Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Satish Shah's role as Indravadan Sarabhai in the TV series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' is considered one of the most memorable comedic performances on Indian television. Additionally, he was part of the popular 1984 sitcom 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', which a significant show its time.