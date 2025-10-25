Breaking! Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away At 74



Satish Shah Death: The month of October has been quite tragic for the Indian entertainment industry. While the month started with the unfortunate demise of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, Asrani's shocking demise on Diwali had left everyone shocked. And while the industry was still getting to terms with the veteran actor's demise, another legendary actor has breathed his last today. We are talking about Satish Shah who has passed away at the age of 74.

Satish Shah Death Confirmed

Known for his iconic roles in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi on TV and movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Judwa, Hero No. 1, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho etc, Satish Shah's demise has come as a major shock not just for the industry but his massive fan following. According to a report published in PTI, it is reported that Satish Shah breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra. Sharing an official statement about Satish Shah's demise, the late actor's personal assistant Ramesh Kadatala told PTI, "It seems he passed away from a heart attack, however we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death".

Fans Mourn Satish Shah's Demise

The news has left everyone shocked and the social media is abuzz with fans mourning Satish Shah's demise. A Twitter user wrote, "RIP #Satishshah . Every 90s kid has seen in almost every second film !!! May his soul rest in peace". Another user tweeted, "Satish shah made me laugh a lot. Great Entertainer and that one lively "Mama" or "Chacha" every kid in my childhood wanted. Om Shanti #satishshah". One of the user also wrote, "RIP #satishshah the legendary actor passed away.. earlier it was #asrani sir now another great comedian.. heartfelt condolences to his family".

To note, Satish Shah is survived by his wife Madhu Shah who is a designer.