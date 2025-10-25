Satish Shah Funeral: Here’s When Late Actor’s Last Rites Will Take Place



Satish Shah Funeral Date: The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Satish Shah, a beloved actor known for his memorable role as Indravadhan Sarabhi in "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai." Shah passed away on October 25 at the age of 74. His passing has left fans and colleagues in shock and grief. The news was confirmed by his personal assistant, Ramesh Kadatala, who stated that Shah died at approximately 2:30 pm at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Initial reports suggested that Shah's death was due to a heart attack.

Ramesh Kadatala mentioned to PTI, "It seems he passed away from a heart attack, however we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death." However, further information from India Today indicated that Shah had been dealing with kidney-related issues and had recently undergone a transplant. The news of his passing has reverberated through the industry, with many expressing their condolences and sharing fond memories of working with him. Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor who brought joy and laughter into their homes.

Satish Shah Funeral Date & Time

As per a report published in Indian Express, Satish Shah's funeral will take place on October 26 (Sunday) during the afternoon. The late actor's last rites will be held at Mumbai's Pawan Hans cremation ground.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan took to social media to mourn Satish Shah's demise and wrote, "The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now .Satish Ji we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career... for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed you so very much Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled... Rest in Eternal Peace sir as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi".