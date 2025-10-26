Satish Shah’s Last Rites Held in Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan & Other Celebs Pay Tribute – VIDEOS

Satish Shah, a beloved veteran actor in Indian cinema, passed away at 74 due to kidney complications. His funeral was attended by fans and colleagues, highlighting his impactful legacy in the entertainment industry.

Satish Shah Last Rites: The Indian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away at 74. Known for his comedic brilliance, Shah died on October 25 at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai due to kidney complications. His sudden death has left fans and colleagues in shock, as they remember his contributions to both television and film.

Shah's funeral took place on October 26 at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Before the ceremony, his body was kept for antim darshan at his Bandra home from 10 AM to 11 AM. Friends, family, and admirers gathered to pay their last respects to the beloved actor.

Industry Pays Tribute

Many from the entertainment world attended Shah's last rites. Among them were Jackie Shroff, visibly moved by the loss of his friend and colleague. Actors Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, who worked with Shah on "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai," also paid their respects.

Ramesh Kadatala, Shah's manager, shared details of the actor's sudden passing. He explained that Shah collapsed while having lunch around 2 PM. "He collapsed after taking one bite," Kadatala said. An ambulance arrived half an hour later, but he was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

A Legacy Remembered

Satish Shah's career spanned numerous iconic films such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro," "Main Hoon Na," "Kal Ho Naa Ho," and "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." His portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" remains a significant part of Indian pop culture.

Despite his passing, Shah's work continues to resonate with audiences across generations. His unique talent and joyful nature have left an indelible mark on Indian entertainment that will be cherished forever.

The news of Satish Shah's demise spread rapidly, leaving many stunned by the loss of such a versatile performer. His contributions to comedy and acting have touched countless lives, making him a cherished figure in Indian cinema.