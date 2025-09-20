Seema Biswas Celebrates Festive Season With Double Releasesl Jolly LLB 3 & Raktabeej 2

National Award winning actress Seema Biswas is all set to celebrate this festive with not one but two powerful releases Raktabeej 2 directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Subhash Kapoor's much-anticipated Jolly LLB 3.

Speaking about the unique overlap Seema Biswas shared "Shooting in both Mumbai and Kolkata was a memorable experience. Mumbai gave me the scale of a 300+ member unit while Kolkata impressed me with its speed clarity and discipline under the strong vision of Nandita di and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. Raktabeej 2 is very special to me technically strong emotionally moving and carrying a beautiful human message. I usually avoid watching my own performances but after seeing the trailer I wanted to watch the film immediately."

While Jolly LLB 3 offered her another enriching experience under Subhash Kapoor's direction Seema Biswas revealed that Raktabeej 2 holds a deeper personal connection. "It connects strongly with my Bengali and North Eastern roots. Being part of this film has been a long-cherished wish and I hope the same energy and excitement we felt during the shoot reaches the audience too," she added.

As the festive season unfolds, Seema Biswas finds herself at the heart of two highly awaited films that promise both scale and substance. With Raktabeej 2 poised to thrill audiences with its gripping action and human message and Jolly LLB 3 set to deliver courtroom drama with impact the actress is ready to leave an indelible mark across both Bengali and Hindi cinema this Puja.