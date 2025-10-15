Seerat Kapoor On Recalling Her Early Childhood Days; "The True Spirit Of Diwali Lies In The Light..."

Diwali - the festival of lights - has always been one of India's most cherished celebrations, evoking memories of childhood wonder, family gatherings and homes lit with love and laughter. Actress Seerat Kapoor opens up about her cherished memories, personal reflections and how she keeps the spirit of Diwali alive, even when work takes her miles away from home.

For Seerat, Diwali has always been more than just a celebration; it's a festival that symbolizes love, gratitude and inner peace.

Recalling her Childhood days celebration, she says, As a child, Diwali was pure magic," Seerat recalls fondly. "I remember helping my mother decorate the house with diyas and rangoli, waiting excitedly to wear new clothes and running around with my cousins. There was laughter everywhere, the aroma of sweets in every corner and this unspoken joy that everyone shared. However in all that laughter and joy, there is always a small voyage of missing my father, because those memories of him being around with us never fade. His absence is deeply felt, especially during moments like these. But I believe he's always with us in spirit, blessing us and sharing our joy from wherever he is. "Those are memories that never fade, only settle deeper into the heart."

Over the years, her demanding shooting schedules have sometimes kept her away from family during the festive season. Yet, Seerat has found her own way to embrace the warmth of Diwali, no matter where she is.

"There have been many times when work has kept me away from home during Diwali," she shares. "But I've learned to recreate that spirit wherever I am. Even on set, I make it a point to light diyas, share sweets with the crew and connect with my family virtually for a small puja. There's something incredibly grounding about keeping those small traditions alive, no matter where you are. So, whether I'm surrounded by my family or my film crew, I make it special in my own way. After all, the real essence of Diwali is carrying that light within you and sharing it with the people around you.

For the actress, Diwali also serves as a time for reflection and renewal - a pause to realign with gratitude and peace.

"It's a time to cleanse, to start anew and to fill your heart with positivity," Seerat says. "The true spirit of Diwali lies in that light we share with one another. Whether I'm with my family or my film family, I try keeping that essence alive because light radiates from within."

As Seerat Kapoor prepares to celebrate this year's Diwali surrounded by loved ones, her words serve as a beautiful reminder that beyond the sparkle of festivities lies something more profound - togetherness, remembrance and the quiet glow of gratitude. Her words beautifully capture what Diwali truly represents: not just the triumph of light over darkness, but the warmth of togetherness that keeps that light shining in our hearts. On the work front, Seerat is gearing up for her Pan Indian Film Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam all set to be released by the end of the year