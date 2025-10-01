Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billonaire Club For 1st Time; Becomes World's Richest Actor With $1.4Billion Net Worth

Mukesh Ambani remains India's richest with Rs 9.55 lakh crore. Shah Rukh Khan debuts in the billionaire club, highlighting rising wealth among young entrepreneurs and women.

Shah Rukh Khan has achieved billionaire status, as per the Hurun India Rich List 2025. With a net worth of ₹12,490 crore, he stands as India's wealthiest actor. This milestone comes after 33 years in the film industry. The list, released on October 1, highlights his global ascent in wealth rankings.

Shah Rukh's financial growth is notable. The list states: "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 Crore." His fortune surpasses that of international stars like Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion) and Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion).

India's Wealthiest Actor

For years, Shah Rukh has been India's richest actor. The gap between him and others is widening. Juhi Chawla and her family follow with a net worth of ₹7,790 crore. Hrithik Roshan ranks third at ₹2,160 crore according to Hurun.

The Hurun Research Institute annually releases this rich list. Last year, Shah Rukh topped the actors' list with $870 million. Now, his $1.4 billion net worth potentially makes him the world's richest actor primarily earning from cinema.

Investments Fueling Wealth

Shah Rukh's wealth surge stems from strategic investments. He owns Red Chilles production house and VFX studio and invests in cricket teams globally. Additionally, he holds significant real estate in the Middle East.

Actor Net Worth (in crores)

Shah Rukh Khan: 12490

Juhi Chawla: 7790

Hrithik Roshan: 2160

Karan Johar: 1880

Amitabh Bachchan: 1630

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Shah Rukh Khan in his illustrious career. His financial acumen and diverse investments have solidified his position not only in India but also on the global stage.

Mumbai: The Billionaire Capital

Mumbai continues to be the epicentre of wealth in India, hosting 451 of the country's richest individuals. Following Mumbai are New Delhi with 223 and Bengaluru with 116 billionaires. The pharmaceutical sector leads with 137 entrants, followed by industrial products (132) and chemicals & petrochemicals (125).

Young entrepreneurs are making their mark on India's wealth scene. Aravind Srinivas, aged 31 and founder of Perplexity, is now India's youngest billionaire with a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore. Shah Rukh Khan's entry into the billionaire club with Rs 12,490 crore further illustrates that celebrity status can align with business acumen.