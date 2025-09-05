King: Shah Rukh Khan's New Look Gets LEAKED From Sets; Actor Resumes Shoot Post Injury! Fans Can't Keep Calm

Photo Credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan King Movie Look Leaked: Shah Rukh Khan is back in action-literally. Titled King, the superstar's upcoming project has already created massive anticipation among fans and industry watchers alike. Billed as a high-octane action thriller, King marks SRK's return to a darker, intense role following the blockbuster success of Jawan and Pathaan.

Even before its release, the film has become a trending topic across social media, with fans eagerly tracking every update. With high expectations, a devoted fanbase, and an evolving production journey, the film is already one of the most talked-about titles in Bollywood. While SRK's recent injury might have slowed things down temporarily, the momentum remains strong, and fans are watching every move. Amidst the soaring excitement, pictures and videos of Khan's new look for King have gotten leaked on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan Resumes Shooting For King After Injury

Shah Rukh Khan, the 'King' of Bollywood, is back in action and how! Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King has been making waves long before its release, with fans and insiders buzzing over what promises to be a high-stakes action thriller. Packed with an A-list cast, including names like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal and Anil Kapoor, along with SRK's signature screen presence, the film has already become one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

Recently, the shooting was temporarily halted after Shah Rukh Khan reportedly sustained an injury during the filming of an intense stunt scene. While the exact details remain undisclosed, it is widely speculated that the actor was hurt while performing a physically demanding sequence. And now, the 59-year-old actor has resumed the shoot of his second film with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan.

King: Shah Rukh Khan's New Look LEAKED From Sets

Bollywood's biggest star is back in the spotlight. Adding to the buzz, Shah Rukh Khan's King movie look got leaked on the internet as the actor resumed shooting for the film in Warsaw. Several photos and videos of King Khan, donning an all-white hair look, are going viral on Twitter (now 'X').

Netizens React To Shah Rukh Khan's New Look For King

SRK's leaked photos from King sets in Warsaw have literally taken the internet by storm. Fans are totally gushing over Khan's new look and rightfully so! Reacting to the leaked pictures, one of the fans wrote, "KING from the Set of KING 👑

Third 1000cr+ loading for #ShahRukhKhan𓀠", while another one commented, ""Abhi baaki meri kahaani hai" puri duniya ko sunani hai 👑"