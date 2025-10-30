Shah Rukh Khan Not To Greet Fans At Mannat On His 60th Birthday? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan is set to celebrate his 60th birthday in Alibaug on November 2, a change from his usual venue due to renovations at Mannat. Anticipation builds for his upcoming film 'King', featuring his daughter Suhana Khan.



Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is gearing up to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2. Traditionally, he greets fans at his Bandra residence, Mannat. However, this year promises a change. Reports suggest that the celebration will be held at his Alibaug home, with family and close friends in attendance.

Sources indicate that invitations have been sent to Khan's inner circle, with guests expected from November 1. Mannat has been under renovation for months, leading the Khan family to temporarily relocate. This shift is a key reason for choosing Alibaug as the birthday venue.

Upcoming Film "King" Sparks Excitement

Meanwhile, anticipation surrounds Shah Rukh's upcoming film "King," directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. It also features stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Fans speculate a surprise related to the film during the birthday celebrations.

The action-thriller "King" has generated buzz online, especially after rumours of a CBFC certificate surfaced. This has led to speculation about an official update or teaser release soon. The film signifies Shah Rukh's return to cinema after a two-year hiatus.

Recent Box Office Successes

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed immense box office success with films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. These consecutive hits showcased his enduring star power and solidified his position in Bollywood.

This year's birthday celebration at Alibaug marks a departure from tradition due to ongoing renovations at Mannat. The serene setting promises an intimate gathering with loved ones, making it a memorable occasion for the actor and his close circle.

The excitement surrounding both Shah Rukh's milestone birthday and his upcoming film highlights his continued influence in the entertainment industry. Fans eagerly await any surprises he might unveil during the celebrations.