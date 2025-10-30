Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On Working With Kids Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan: On sets I Respect Them Like....

As Shah Rukh Khan prepares for his 60th birthday, he reflects on directing by son Aryan and acting with daughter Suhana in upcoming films. Fans eagerly await news from this iconic family.



Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2. Fans are eagerly gathering outside Mannat, hoping for a glimpse of the beloved actor. Recently, Shah Rukh expressed pride in being directed by his son Aryan Khan in "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood." Additionally, he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in the upcoming film "King."

During a recent Ask SRK session on X, Shah Rukh Khan shared insights about working with his children. A fan asked him about his experience being directed by Aryan and acting alongside Suhana. The fan wrote, "#AskSRK How does it feel being directed by Aryan in some scenes and now acting alongside Suhana in your upcoming film? Must be a proud dad moment!"

Shah Rukh Khan's Thoughts on Working with His Children

In response to the fan's question, Shah Rukh Khan stated, "On sets I respect them like my colleagues and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets, I just wish and pray their hard work pays off." This highlights his professional approach towards his children while working together.

For those unfamiliar, Shah Rukh made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's debut directorial project, "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood." The web series features actors like Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi and others. Released on Netflix on September 18, it quickly became popular online.

Upcoming Film "King" with Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's next venture is the film "King," where he will act alongside Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars notable actors such as Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh might unveil his first look from "King" on his birthday.

The anticipation surrounding Shah Rukh's projects with Aryan and Suhana reflects fans' excitement to see this talented family collaborate. As Shah Rukh continues to balance personal pride with professional respect for his children’s work ethic, audiences eagerly await more updates on these exciting projects.