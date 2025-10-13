Shah Rukh Khan Praises Rajkummar Rao at Filmfare Awards: “Srikanth Was Outstanding. Absolutely Truly Deserved"

Actor Rajkummar Rao had a fanboy moment come true at the Filmfare Awards 2025 when Shah Rukh Khan personally praised him for his performance in Srikanth.

Rao, who won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor, as seen in the clip from the ceremony where Shah Rukh congratulated him on stage saying,

"Congratulations, Rajkummar. I shouldn't be saying this, I'm a host i should not be taking any sides but Srikanth was outstanding. Absolutely truly deserved, fantastic Rajkummar."

Clearly moved, Rajkummar replied, "Sir, I love you, thank you...this is a way bigger award for me, you saying this means the world to me, thank you"

Posting the video on Instagram, the Stree actor wrote,

"Won the Best Actor Critics Filmfare Award for #Srikanth. Worked extremely hard for this film and everything feels magical when @iamsrk says such kind words for your performance. Thank you, sir."

Rao also thanked director Tushar Hiranandani, producers Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Bhushan Kumar, and the real Srikanth Bolla for inspiring the story. He added a special note for wife Patralekhaa, calling her his biggest inspiration, and expressed gratitude to fans for showering love on the film.