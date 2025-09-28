Shah Rukh Khan’s LEAKED Pic From King Set: Superstar Flaunts Gun in Black Suit, Fans Go Wild

A leaked image of Shah Rukh Khan from the film King has captured fans' attention, showcasing an intense moment. The film features Deepika Padukone and marks a significant collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan, enhancing anticipation for its release.

A fresh image of Shah Rukh Khan from the set of his eagerly awaited film, King, has emerged online, quickly capturing attention. The picture shows the actor on a dock or near a ship, wearing a black suit and dark sunglasses. Notably, Shah Rukh is holding a gun in his left hand, hinting at an intense action scene. His stance and expression suggest a thrilling moment from the movie.

Fans have expressed their admiration for Shah Rukh's look in the leaked photo on Reddit. King is already one of Bollywood's most anticipated films, and this image has only heightened the excitement. Recently, actress Deepika Padukone shared a picture with Shah Rukh, confirming her involvement in King. She also reflected on lessons learned from him during her debut film Om Shanti Om nearly 18 years ago.

Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Note

On Instagram, Deepika posted a photo where she holds Shah Rukh's hand, offering fans a glimpse of their first day on set. Although their faces are not visible, the image captures their camaraderie. She wrote about how Shah Rukh taught her that making movies and working with great people is more important than success. This lesson has guided her decisions ever since.

The film King also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana plays a lead role in the movie alongside her father. This father-daughter duo adds another layer of anticipation to the film's release.

Star-Studded Cast

Reports suggest that King will feature several well-known actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. This ensemble cast promises to bring diverse talent to the film.

The buzz around King continues to grow as fans eagerly await its release. With its star-studded cast and intriguing plot hints from leaked images, expectations are high for this action-packed drama.