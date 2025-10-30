Shah Rukh Khan Sends Love To Yash And His Upcoming Film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fan-favourite interactive session, #AskSRK, was once again buzzing with charm and wit today as fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with questions. Amid the session, one fan asked SRK about his opinion on superstar Yash and his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.

The fan wrote, "Your opinion on Rocking Star Yash and his upcoming movie #ToxicTheMovie." SRK, in his signature warm style, responded,

"My love to Yash, he is toooo sweet."

The brief yet affectionate reply instantly lit up social media, with fans of both superstars celebrating the mutual respect between the icons.

Yash, known for redefining Kannada cinema's global reach with KGF, continues to be one of the most anticipated stars in Indian cinema, and Shah Rukh Khan's compliment only added to the excitement around Toxic.

Earlier today, Toxic was in the news for another reason. Following rumours that the film might be postponed, the producers KVN Productions issued a clarification confirming that the film remains firmly on schedule and reaffirmed that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the Eid-Ugadi-Gudi Padwa festive weekend.

KVN Productions shared a post earlier today that read:

"140 days to go...

His Untamed Presence, Is Your Existential Crisis.

#ToxicTheMovie releasing worldwide on 19-03-2026.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks a massive collaboration between one of India's most visionary filmmakers and one of its biggest superstars. With SRK's heartwarming shoutout and the makers' reaffirmation of the release date, excitement for Toxic has only intensified.