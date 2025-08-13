Shah Rukh Khan, Son Aryan Khan & Nikhil Kamath Join Forces For New Venture- Details Inside

In a defining moment for the Indian spirits industry, Radico Khaitan Limited, one of India's largest alcobev companies, global icon Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, and distinguished entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath have come together to launch D'YAVOL Spirits; a new-age alcobev company with a sharp focus on liquid excellence, disruptive design, and cultural resonance.

At the heart of this partnership lies a shared vision: to craft the world's finest spirits and bring them to consumers across India and global markets, with a focus on globally-sourced bottled-in-origin products that incorporate rich regional provenance. Backed by Radico Khaitan's strength and long-term commitment to the alcobev space, the venture reflects a strategic alignment of innovation, scale, and legacy.

D'YAVOL Spirits is built on a shared commitment to world-class quality, iconic design, and cultural depth. With this strategic investment, Radico Khaitan is not only extending its influence into the next generation of premium spirits but also reiterating its position as an industry pioneer, charting paths of growth and innovation.

While Radico Khaitan remains focused on its strategy of 'Taking India to the World' through existing and new brands in its luxury portfolio, D'YAVOL Spirits will build internationally relevant, bottled-in-origin brands that capture the imagination of a new generation of Indian and global consumers. In the coming months, D'YAVOL Spirits will begin its journey with the launch of a luxury Tequila.

Speaking on the launch, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said, "Radico Khaitan has always believed in leading the alcobev space with consumer centric innovation. With D'YAVOL Spirits, we are entering a bold new chapter, combining our proven expertise in blending, marketing and distribution with the charm and charisma of the global icon Shah Rukh Khan, entrepreneurial spirit of Aryan Khan and Nikhil Kamath's disruptive and visionary outlook. This is a long-term investment into a vision that complements Radico Khaitan's ongoing growth trajectory while opening new doors in the world of luxury spirits."

Shah Rukh Khan added, "Every great idea needs the right energy behind it. With Abhishek's experience, Nikhil's passion, and our creative instinct at D'YAVOL, we are building something bold, relevant, and future-facing."

Commenting on the launch, Leti Blagoeva, CEO, D'YAVOL Spirits, said, "We are thrilled to come together with a team celebrated for their expertise, thought leadership and unfailing market instincts. With D'YAVOL already known for its multi-award-winning spirits, this collaboration opens up an exciting new chapter and we look forward to bringing our consumers even more exceptional experiences."

The venture will draw on Radico Khaitan's decades-long legacy of organically building India's most admired brands. D'YAVOL brings a sharply defined brand ethos rooted in luxury, lifestyle, and a globally resonant creative vision. Nikhil Kamath brings an instinct for market disruption and proven expertise in building scalable, premium-first consumer ventures.

Aryan Khan, Co-Founder, D'YAVOL shared, "With D'YAVOL Spirits, our ambition is to shape a brand that doesn't just sit on a shelf but lives in culture. This partnership unlocks fresh opportunities to lead with creativity, quality, and authenticity."

Nikhil Kamath said, "The meaning of 'premium' is changing - it is no longer defined by geography. Tomorrow's best brands will be built on history, culture, and craftsmanship. That's what excites me about D'YAVOL - an Indian brand with the intent and ability to compete anywhere in the world."

Bunty Singh, Co-Founder, D'YAVOL added, "We've built D'YAVOL brick by brick, with a clear focus on intent and identity. This new chapter with Radico Khaitan and Nikhil is about scaling with agility, precision, and a long-term mindset while staying true to the unique DNA of our brand."

With the premiumisation of India's alcobev landscape, D'YAVOL Spirits is well-positioned to cater to a rising generation of discerning consumers who value substance over noise. From internationally bottled spirits to design-forward packaging and curated experiences, the brand seeks to build not just products, but a lifestyle.