Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60: Farah Khan Shares First Glimpse Of King Khan's Birthday Celebration In Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood actor, is celebrating his 60th birthday with a grand party at his Alibaug residence. The celebration was attended by close friends including Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji. Fans are eagerly anticipating the first glimpse of SRK's upcoming film "King," which is set to be unveiled on this special day.

Farah Khan shared some heartfelt moments from the celebration on her Instagram. She posted two pictures with Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by a sweet note saying, "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years." In the photos, Farah can be seen hugging and kissing him on the cheek. Shah Rukh sported a casual look in a grey t-shirt and baggy pants.





Star-Studded Gatherings and Social Media Buzz

Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share a picture from the event. He posed with Rani Mukerji while Ananya Panday appeared in the background. Karan humorously captioned it with, "Guess the photo bomber?" The picture added to the excitement surrounding the star-studded bash.

The day before the party, Farah Khan shared videos of herself, Karan Johar, and Navya Nanda traveling to Alibaug via an M2M ferry. In a playful video posted on Instagram, Farah captured their journey and banter with Karan Johar. She jokingly titled it "Karan's day out on the RoRo!!" capturing their light-hearted exchange.

Anticipation Builds for 'King' First Look

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have another reason to celebrate as they await the release of his next film's teaser. According to Bollywood Hungama, the first look of "King" will be revealed on November 2, 2025. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film promises an impressive cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

The teaser is expected to showcase SRK in a powerful role that has been described as intense by insiders. This announcement has heightened anticipation among fans eager to see their favourite star in action once again.

The celebrations in Alibaug were not just about marking Shah Rukh's milestone birthday but also about cherishing friendships and creating memories. The presence of industry stalwarts like Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji added glamour to the occasion.

This birthday bash was not only a personal celebration for Shah Rukh but also an event that brought together some of Bollywood's most beloved personalities. As fans eagerly await more updates from Alibaug and beyond, it's clear that SRK continues to reign supreme both on-screen and off-screen.