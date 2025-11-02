Get Updates
Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60 LIVE: SRK's Birthday Celebrations In Alibaug; Farah, KJo Shower Love On King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60 LIVE Updates

Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday Celebration LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's massive fan following across the world has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today and rightfully so. After all, it's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today. Yes! King Khan is turning 60 today and we can't keep calm. While the social media is abuzz with fans and friends sending best wishes to King Khan on the big day, the National Award Winning actor started his birthday celebrations in Alibaug in the presence of family and close friends. This isn't all. Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to meet his fans today on the big day.

  • Nov 02, 2025, 11:11 am IST

    Karan Johar Pens Hearwarming Wish For SRK; Says 'I Love You So Much Bhai'

    Sharing a beautiful video of Shah Rukh Khan's onscreen roles in his directorials, Karan Johar wrote, "Probably the best husband, best father, best son in law, best brother and the best friend anyone can have! Bhai… the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star…it makes you an emotion…an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day! I love you so much Bhai… thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I…Always and forever… Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours!!!! @iamsrk"

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

