Shah Rukh Khan VIRAL Moment From National Film Awards Where Flaunt His Medal, Fans Call It 'Freaking CUTE'

SRK VIRAL Moment: The 71st National Film Awards turned into a star-studded celebration featuring icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey. But it was Shah Rukh Khan who truly stole the spotlight, not just for winning Best Actor, but for a heartwarming gesture that melted everyone's hearts. After receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu, SRK did something simple yet deeply respectful, and the moment quickly went viral. His humble act reminded everyone why he's not just a superstar, but also a class act. Let's take a look at the video that's winning the internet today:

71st National Film Awards: SRK VIRAL Moment

Just after receiving the first National Film Award, Shah Rukh Khan wore the medal with all the pride. as he came back to his seat beside Rani Mukherji, he turned back and lifted his medal to show it to Pooja who nodded. A user uploaded the video with caption, "He's so happy 😭." Another wrote, "My favourite part was Shah proceeding to just wear the medal as soon as he received it like a proud, happy baby, ah my heart ❤️." Another wrote, "why is he so freaking cuteee?!! 😭😭."

Being a proud daughter, Suhana Khan uploaded a picture of her father flaunting the silver medal. She wrote, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold..." She added, "Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, Congratulations papa we love you ❤️."

Gauri Khan penned down a heartfelt note for her husband, saying, "What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... it's a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award."

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Suhana and Aryan's post for SRK" saying, "One moment i saw, he wore the medal went and sat beside rani then afrer a bit turned back towards Pooja who was sitting on the back row and he lifted the medal "see !" and Pooja just nodded like "haan sahi hai". 😂." Another wrote, "Haha it is so sweet to see him with an actual award that he truly cares for. You could see this meant a lot to him. No doubt this award will be at the front and center of his award showcase at Mannat." One commented, "That's so sweet! Just like a kid flaunting his most prized possession."