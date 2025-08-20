Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Tries To Gate Crash Mannat As Delivery Boy; Guard's Reaction Will Leave You Splits- WATCH

Social media influencer Shubham Prajapat creatively attempted to meet Shah Rukh Khan by disguising as a Zomato delivery person at Mannat. His humorous efforts entertained netizens despite the unsuccessful encounter.



In a humorous twist, social media influencer Shubham Prajapat attempted to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by posing as a Zomato delivery person. The amusing incident took place at Khan's famous residence, Mannat, and was captured on video. The internet found the creativity of the act and the witty response from the security guards entertaining.

The video starts with Shubham standing outside Mannat, expressing his desire to meet Shah Rukh Khan. As anticipated, security personnel denied him entry. Undeterred, Shubham devised a plan: he ordered two cold coffees via Zomato—one for himself and one "for Shah Rukh." When the order arrived in five minutes, he persuaded the actual delivery agent to let him carry it further.

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film titled "King," an action-packed thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. This project marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi, with possible appearances by Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. "King" is slated for release in late 2026.

With the delivery bag slung over his shoulder, Shubham confidently approached Mannat's main gate, pretending to be there for a delivery. However, the guard at the front gate did not allow him entry and instead pointed him toward a "secret back door," supposedly used for discreet entries. Excitedly, Shubham headed there, hoping for a chance encounter with Bollywood royalty.

Subham's attempt to deliver coffee as a gift hit a snag at the back entrance. He repeated his story to another guard, claiming it was a gift delivery. However, when asked to contact the recipient, Subham couldn't comply. The guard humorously remarked, "Ek phone karega toh poora coffee wala nachega uske saamne." This translates to, "If Shah Rukh Khan himself were to make a call, all the coffee maker would break into a dance for him."

Internet Reacts to Influencer's Attempt

Although Shubham didn't succeed in meeting SRK, his video amused netizens. Fans appreciated his unique attempt while enjoying the guards' calm and comical handling of the situation. One user commented, "Dimaag to poora lagaya bhai ne (He used his creativity)." Many others couldn't stop laughing at the guard's witty remark.

The guard quickly realized that the order originated from someone in the crowd outside and firmly denied Shubham entry into Mannat. Interestingly, this video might not be recent since reports suggest that Shah Rukh and his family have temporarily moved out of Mannat during its renovation period.