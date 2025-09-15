Shalin Bhanot Lights Up Australia; Varun Dhawan Applauds His Energy On Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Shalin Bhanot turned heads in Australia as he surprised fans with a spirited flash mob on Bijuria, the upcoming track from Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Taking center stage in a sea of excited fans, Shalin's effortless moves and infectious energy instantly set the tone for a vibrant celebration. Dressed in a bright orange hoodie, he brought raw charisma to the performance, creating an atmosphere that was nothing short of electric.

The highlight of the evening came when Varun Dhawan himself acknowledged Shalin's act. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Varun cheered him on with the words, "Let's go Shalin," a gesture that not only celebrated the performance but also amplified the buzz around the song.

The flash mob drew a massive crowd, with local Bollywood dance enthusiasts joining in to groove on the beats of Bijuria. The performance quickly became the talk of the evening, blending cultural vibrance with global fanfare, and showcasing how Bollywood's music and energy transcend boundaries.

Shalin's lively participation added a unique spark to the promotions, winning over fans both on ground and online.

With Bijuria already striking a chord before its official release, the excitement around Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is building momentum and Shalin's flash mob has played a big part in it.