Shalini Pandey Reacts To Deepika Padukone's 8 Hour Shift Demand: We May Not Get It Every Time But....

Shalini Pandey highlights the challenges women face in the film industry, advocating for equal pay and mental health awareness. She praises Deepika Padukone for her openness regarding work conditions, reflecting on her own journey and commitment to women's rights.

Shalini Pandey, recognised for her role in "Arjun Reddy," has ventured into various film industries since her debut. She entered Bollywood with "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" alongside Ranveer Singh. Recently, she returned to Tamil cinema with Dhanush's "Idly Kadai." Following its release, Shalini discussed the challenges women face in films and commented on Deepika Padukone's reported exit from movies due to her demand for an 8-hour work shift.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shalini praised Deepika Padukone for her candidness, especially regarding mental health. "Kudos to her for setting a precedent for us to be okay about advocating for mental health. She is incredible, so she should get whatever she wants," Shalini remarked, reflecting on Deepika's situation concerning her work shift demands.

Advocacy for Equal Pay

Shalini also addressed the ongoing struggle for equal pay in the film industry. She acknowledged that while progress is slow, influential figures like Shabana Azmi have been pivotal in championing women's rights. "Abhi hum bahut dur hain (to demand) for things like equal pay. I'm glad that women in power, like (veteran actor) Shabana Azmi have been fighting for the needs and rights of women. They have helped my generation, and now it's my duty to ask for things that I deserve. We may not get it every time, but I will still keep fighting and set a precedent for women," she stated.

Shalini began her acting journey with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Arjun Reddy," which was a massive hit. Following this success, she appeared in films such as "Gorilla," "Nishabdham," "Mahanati," and "100% Kadhal." Her Bollywood debut came in 2022 with "Jayeshbhai Jordaar." Despite its lacklustre performance, she continued her career by working on "Maharaj" with Junaid Khan.

OTT Debut

This year marked Shalini's entry into the OTT space with Netflix's series "Dabba Cartel." Her diverse roles across different platforms highlight her versatility as an actress. As she continues to navigate the entertainment industry, Shalini remains committed to advocating for women's rights and setting new standards.

The actress emphasises the importance of persistence in demanding what one deserves within the industry. While acknowledging that change is gradual, she remains hopeful about future advancements. Her dedication to both her craft and advocacy efforts underscores her commitment to making a difference.