Shalini Pandey Speaks Out For Stray Dogs: "This is About Basic Fairness, Not Just Love for Animals"

Actress Shalini Pandey has once again used her voice and platform to highlight an important social issue - the plight of stray dogs in India. In a powerful Instagram story, the actress addressed the root cause of street dog populations, stressing that dogs aren't on the streets by choice but due to human actions.

The actress in her social media post wrote, "

"Dogs aren't on the streets by choice. We put them there. The solution isn't removal, it's action: stop uncontrolled breeding, ensure sterilization, spread awareness."

Her post further read, "This is not just about being an animal lover, it is about basic fairness. They have the same right to this earth as we do!!!"

Known for her candor and grounded personality, Shalini Pandey's advocacy for animal welfare resonates deeply with a growing number of people who believe in ethical treatment and sustainable solutions for strays. Her post serves as both a wake-up call and an appeal for responsible community action, reinforcing that kindness and fairness should guide how we share the planet with other living beings.

Shalini's bold stand is a reminder that celebrity voices can influence change.

On the work front, Shalini Pandey will be next seen in 'Idli Kadai' alongside Dhanush and 'Bandwaale'