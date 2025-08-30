Shamita Shetty: “After Mohabbatein, Four Of My Films Never Released…I Still Reach Out To Producers...."

Actress Shamita Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut in Yash Raj Films' Mohabbatein, has opened up about the challenges that followed her promising start.

In a recent interview, Shamita revealed that post-Mohabbatein she shot for four films-including projects with Sanjay Dutt, Chandrachur Singh, and R. Madhavan-but none of them released. The sudden setback left her career momentum disrupted at a crucial stage.

Her last film, The Tenant, too faced roadblocks. After multiple delays, it finally released in a handful of theatres with almost no visibility or marketing push - resulting in the film going largely unnoticed despite her hopes that the film would atleast get the right platform or release

Speaking candidly, Shamita admitted that she continues to proactively reach out to producers and casting directors in search of meaningful work. "There's no shame or harm in letting people know you're available and want to work," she said, reflecting both her vulnerability and her determination to do good work.

Despite these challenges, Shamita maintains her resolve to keep working and remains hopeful for better and more opportunities that can truly showcase her talent.