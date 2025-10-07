Shamita Shetty Seeks Divine Blessings At Saptashrungi Devi, Shirdi, And Trimbakeshwar

Actress Shamita Shetty along with Shilpa Shetty, embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting some of Maharashtra's most revered temples Saptashrungi Devi, Shirdi, and Trimbakeshwar. Draped in a graceful saffron saree, Shamita exuded serenity and devotion as she offered prayers at the sacred shrines.

Sharing a series of pictures from their trip, Shamita captioned her post, "Beautiful 2 days spent visiting Saptashrungi Devi temple, Shirdi, and Triyambakeshwar."

At the Saptashrungi Devi temple, located near Nashik, both actress was seen seeking blessings from the goddess. Shamita's visit continued to Shirdi, where she paid homage at the Sai Baba temple, followed by darshan at the ancient Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas in India.

Sharing glimpses of her temple visits, Shamita radiated peace and gratitude, reflecting a deep sense of spiritual connection. Known for her elegance and grace both on and off-screen, the actress's devotional outing was a beautiful reminder of finding balance between faith and fame