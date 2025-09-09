Shamita Shetty Wishes 'Jiju' Raj Kundra on His 50th Birthday: “May Life Continue to Surprise You”

Businessman and actor Raj Kundra celebrated his 50th birthday today, and social media was flooded with warm wishes from fans, friends, and family. Among the many heartfelt tributes was a special message from Bollywood actress and his sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty.

Taking to her Instagram, Shamita shared a touching birthday post for her "Jiju," whom she has often referred to as the brother she never had. "50 years of laughter, learning, loving and living... As you enter this golden chapter, may life continue to surprise you, bless you with more happiness, success and love, and bring you peace. Happy birthday Jiju... this world is better because you're in it," she wrote.

Alongside the message, Shamita posted a heartwarming video montage featuring cherished memories and moments with Raj. The post quickly garnered attention, with Raj Kundra responding in the comments, thanking her and appreciating the thoughtful video. Known for their strong family bond, Shamita and Raj are often spotted spending time together at family gatherings and public events.

Beyond her close-knit family ties, Shamita Shetty has carved her own space in the entertainment industry. She made a striking debut with Yash Raj Films' Mohabbatein (2000), earning instant recognition. Her performances in films like Zeher, Bewafaa, and Cash showcased her versatility.