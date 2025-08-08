Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Shanaya Kapoor Teases ‘Passion Project’ With Intriguing Insta Post

By
Shanaya Kapoor Teases Passion Project

After her impressive debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya Kapoor seems to be stepping into a new creative chapter - and it's as dazzling as her screen presence.

In a recent Instagram post, Shanaya shared a carousel of images that's equal parts dreamy and cryptic. From intricate jewellery sketches and close-ups of exquisite pieces to aesthetic glimpses of herself, the post feels like a soft launch of something truly personal.

She captioned it:
"Life lately + Some calm, some chaos, and a little project that's really close to my heart!! Co-creating something I've always loved has been surreal. Can't wait to share more soon... Sneak peeks in here if you squint!"

While she hasn't revealed too much just yet, fans are already speculating - is Shanaya designing her own jewellery line? Collaborating on a capsule collection? Or launching a brand that blends her love for style and design?

One thing's clear: this isn't just another endorsement. It's something she's building, co-creating - and clearly cherishing

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

All eyes on Shanaya as she prepares to unveil what might just be her most sparkling move yet. The actor will next be seen in an untitled film with Abhay Verma, Tu Ya Main with Gaurav Adarsh and some more exciting projects that are yet to be announced

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: shanaya kapoor
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X