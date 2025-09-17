Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur Starrer Love In Vietnam Stands Out Amidst Release Clashes With Its Music

Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur starrer musical love saga Love in Vietnam has hit theatres on 12th September. The film has been winning praises for fresh romance blended with a heart touching storyline, soul stirring music, picturesque locations. The film has released along with films like Demon Slayer and Mirai and despite limited screens has been doing commendably well. The first Indo-Vietnamese collaboration Love in Vietnam is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and also boasts a fantastic ensemble cast inlcuding Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar & Gulshan Grover.

The tracks of the film like Fakira, Bade Din Huye has been placed in the league of iconic soundtracks that released ths year.The way the songs are woven into the narrative makes them feel organic and strikes a chord with the audiences. The honest performances by Shantanu as Manav and Avneet as Simmi brings emotional gravity to the story. The film also stars Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan who further elevates the plotline of the film with her elegance. Despite facing a tough release window,Love in Vietnam has held its ground worldwide and performed well. The movie has opened with 280 screens, and witnessed strong audiences pull in tier 2 cities. For a debut pairing, the film has grossed Rs. 3.5 crores worldwide in two days. It may not have arrived in the most favourable release slot but it stood out for its music, visuals, storyline.

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment, Global Impex, and Samten Hills, Dalat. The film is running in theatres currently.