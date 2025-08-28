Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur Starrer Love In Vietnam Trailer Gets Attached To Param Sundari And Baaghi 4

The much-awaited romantic saga, Love in Vietnam, starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan is set to hit the theatres on 12th September, 2025. The trailer, which was launched at a grand event in Mumbai last week, has created waves among the audiences. Now, the trailer has been attached with the two upcoming releases, Param Sundari and Baaghi 4, allowing cinemagoers to watch the heartwarming trailer on the big screen.

Love in Vietnam, inspired by the bestseller novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, promises a soulful cinematic experience with its visually stunning cinematography, timeless music, and a moving story that transcends continents. With the trailer being attached to Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com Param Sundari and Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa's action-entertainer Baaghi 4, it will enjoy a diverse reach across multiple genre loving audiences.

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment and Samten Hills, Dalat. It is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.