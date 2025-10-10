Shanthi Priya’s Heartfelt Message This World Mental Health Day, Says, “It’s Never Too Late to Begin Again”

In an industry that often glorifies constant hustle, youth, and perfection, actress Shanthi Priya stands out with her refreshing perspective on growth, self-acceptance, and emotional wellness. Known for her striking performances across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, including Saugandh, Ikke Pe Ikka, Meherbaan, and Enga Ooru Pattukaran, Shanthi Priya has always embodied grace and strength on screen. But this World Mental Health Day, she chose to speak not as a star, but as a woman who has lived, evolved, and found peace in rediscovering herself.

In her recent reel, Shanthi Priya shared an introspective message that resonated deeply with her followers. She reflected on the unspoken emotional pressure of returning to a space that once defined her, saying, "People often talk about the glamour of the film industry or the struggles of newcomers. But what no one really talks about is the quiet mental pressure that comes when you try to return after years away, when you've already made a name, raised a family, lived through life, and then decide to step back into the world that once defined you."

Her words go beyond cinema; they speak to anyone who has ever paused their dreams or questioned their place in life. She continued saying, "For me, it wasn't about chasing fame again. It was about reclaiming my identity as an artist, reminding myself that I still have stories to tell, emotions to express, and something valuable to offer. I realised talent does not have an expiry date, it grows, it transforms, it evolves, just like we do."

Her message is a gentle reminder this World Mental Health Day: "If you've ever felt like you're running late in life, remember this, it's never too late to begin again. Take your time, trust your journey, and never stop believing that your light can shine again."

Shanthi Priya's message serves as a beautiful reminder this World Mental Health Day, that healing, growth, and self-belief are not bound by time.