Shashank Khaitan Reacts To Insider vs Outside Debate: Bichare Sidharth Malhotra Ko Humne Nepotism Bana Diya'

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan defends Karan Johar's casting choices amid the Bollywood insider-outsider debate. He highlights Johar's role in promoting new talent while maintaining creative freedom in his upcoming film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,' set for release on October 2, 2025.



Filmmaker Shashankaitan, renowned for his collaborations with Dharma Productions, recently shared his views on the insider-outsider debate in Bollywood. He addressed the criticism Karan Johar faces for launching new talent. Khaitan offered a balanced view, acknowledging Johar's role in promoting newcomers while also defending his right to choose whom to cast.

Khaitan reflected on the casting choices in "Student of the Year" films. He noted that while star kids were launched, outsiders like Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were also given opportunities. "Bichare Sidharth Malhotra ko bhi humne nepotism hi bana diya hai," he said, highlighting Malhotra's journey from Delhi without industry connections.

Karan Johar's Freedom in Casting

Khaitan defended Johar's freedom to select talent for his films. He stated, "It's well established that he gets a lot of flak for launching people from the industry, but I think he doesn't get enough credit for that." Khaitan emphasized that as a private company, Dharma Productions has no obligations to anyone regarding casting decisions.

Discussing his upcoming film "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," Khaitan clarified that casting decisions were entirely his own. He mentioned that Karan Johar gave him complete freedom, saying, "Your film, your choice, please cast whomever you feel." This highlights Johar's trust in directors to make their own creative decisions.

Upcoming Film Release

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul among its cast. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025.

Khaitan's perspective offers insight into the complexities of casting in Bollywood. While acknowledging criticism faced by industry figures like Karan Johar, he underscores the importance of creative freedom and individual journeys within the film industry.