Sheena Chohan On Working With Mammootty, Madhuri Dixit & Kajol: It Was Masterclass In... (EXCLUSIVE)

Sheena Chohan interview: At Filmibeat, we love interacting with artists who worship and hone their craft. 2025 has been her year as she made waves with her power-packed performance in Sant Tukaram. From working as a theatre artist to creating ripples on the global map with Ant Story, she has had a roller coaster ride.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, Sheena Chohan spoke about her experience working with Mammootty, Madhuri Dixit, and revealed how she prepared for her role of Abali Jija Bai in Sant Tukaram. She bared her heart out in the fun-filled interview, spilling the beans on her PAN India film Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam.

Here are excerpts from the interview-

Q: You've worked with legendary actors like Mammootty and alongside stars like Madhuri Dixit and Kajol. Looking back, which experiences shaped you the most as an actress?

Working with legends like Mammootty, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol was a masterclass in professionalism. They carry themselves with such discipline, grace, and complete surrender to the director's vision. It taught me that as an actress, my duty is to come to set like a blank page-professional, prepared, and open to the filmmaker's imagination. Those experiences shaped not just my craft but also my work ethic, reminding me that true greatness lies in humility and commitment.

Q: From theater and street performances in Kolkata to international recognition with Ant Story, how has your journey influenced the choices you make in films today?

Theatre and street performances trained me to connect directly with audiences-Pan-India and across cultures, even across the world. That foundation keeps me grounded and hungry to tell stories that resonate universally. Ant Story brought me international recognition, and since then I've chosen roles that challenge me to stretch my range. For each character, I research every single detail possible-whether that's through books, films, or hours on Google-before shaping it under the guidance of my director. That blend of preparation and surrender defines how I approach my career today.

Q: Sant Tukaram showcases you in a completely rural, non-glamorous avatar. How did you prepare to step into Avali Jija Bai's shoes and make the role authentic?

I immersed myself in her world. I observed rural women closely-their silences, the way they move, the rhythm of their lives. I studied everything I could find about her-reading, researching, even watching every film available that touched upon her story-and then completely trusted my director to guide me. Stripping away glamour and ego was essential. Authenticity, for me, came from listening deeply, surrendering, and allowing her truth to pass through me.

Q: Avali Jija Bai is remembered for her resilience and devotion. How much of her character resonated with your personal values or experiences?

Her resilience is something I connected with deeply, but what resonated most is her belief in justice and equality. Beyond being a wife and partner, Avali's story reflects the struggles of women who silently fight for dignity, which is at the heart of my human rights work. I have spent years advocating that rights-whether for women, children, or any marginalized group-are not privileges but basics. Avali's devotion reminded me that faith and patience are powerful, but they must always be tied to standing for equality. That's why her character felt personal-it mirrored my own commitment to human rights.

Q: Did playing such a layered, emotional role change your perspective on your craft or on the stories you want to tell in the future?

Yes, profoundly. Avali taught me the power of stillness and silence-that emotion doesn't always need big gestures. It made me respect even more the importance of stories rooted in culture and humanity. Going forward, I want to tell stories that not only entertain but also create conversations-whether about identity, resilience, or basic rights. As an actress, it reminded me that cinema is not just performance, it's about disappearing into characters that can speak to audiences in every corner of India and beyond-I want my work to live across all languages, all cultures, truly Pan-India and global.

Q: Your upcoming Pan-Indian film Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam (JMD) is creating buzz. How is this project different from your previous films, including Sant Tukaram?

JMD is worlds apart from Sant Tukaram. While Sant Tukaram was about stripping down to simplicity, JMD is sharp, intense, and modern. It demanded a completely different preparation-observing real police officers, understanding their conflicts, and layering strength with vulnerability. It challenged me in a new way, and I love that contrast. Every film I choose, I want it to add another dimension to my range as an actress.

Q: You reportedly spent time with real-life police officers to prepare for Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam. How did those interactions help shape your character?

Spending time with them was invaluable. I saw how they carry authority in their body language, but also the fatigue and emotional cost behind the uniform. They let me glimpse their real lives-their sacrifices, the humanity behind the badge. Those interactions gave me nuances to bring into my character, making her more than just a role in uniform-making her real, flawed, layered, and alive.

Q: After playing such diverse roles-from a rural woman in Sant Tukaram to a potentially intense character in Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam-what excites you most about exploring different genres and languages in cinema?

The transformation excites me most. Whether it's a village woman, a modern professional, or someone from another world altogether, I live for becoming unrecognizable yet believable in each role. Exploring different languages and genres lets me connect with audiences across India and beyond, which is a privilege. For me, acting is not about being seen as myself-it's about disappearing into characters that reflect humanity in all its shades. That constant challenge is what keeps my passion alive.