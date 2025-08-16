Sheena Chohan Recalls Working With Madhuri Dixit: 'She Is Graceful. Her Work Ethic Is...'

Sheena Chohan has shared her experiences of working alongside renowned actors like Mammootty and Madhuri Dixit. She also spoke about receiving guidance from Sushmita Sen. Chohan highlighted how these interactions have instilled in her the significance of discipline in the acting profession.

Chohan expressed admiration for Mammootty, describing him as a "legend" who is incredibly disciplined. She noted that his dedication to his craft is evident in every project he undertakes. Working with him was an enlightening experience for her, showcasing the importance of commitment and professionalism.

Mentorship From Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's mentorship played a pivotal role in shaping Chohan's career. According to Chohan, Sen taught her valuable lessons about maintaining discipline and focus. These teachings have been instrumental in helping her navigate the challenges of the entertainment industry.

Chohan also recalled her time working with Madhuri Dixit, whom she described as "graceful and talented." She emphasized how Dixit's work ethic and dedication left a lasting impression on her. Observing Dixit's approach to acting reinforced the importance of perseverance and hard work.

Learning From Industry Veterans

The actress believes that learning from seasoned professionals has enriched her understanding of acting. Each interaction provided unique insights into the nuances of performance and the dedication required to excel in this field.

Chohan's experiences with these industry stalwarts have not only enhanced her skills but also deepened her appreciation for the art form. The lessons learned from them continue to influence her approach to acting, motivating her to strive for excellence.

Reflecting on these experiences, Chohan feels grateful for the opportunities to work with such esteemed personalities. Their influence has been profound, shaping both her personal and professional growth.

The actress remains committed to applying these lessons in future projects, aiming to uphold the standards set by those she admires. Her journey underscores the value of discipline and mentorship in achieving success in the entertainment world.