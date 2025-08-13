Sheena Chohan Steps Into Power-Packed Cop Role Opposite JD Chakravarty in Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam

The recently released teaser of Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam has set the internet buzzing, offering a pulse-pounding glimpse into a gripping Pan-India South thriller filled with action, drama, and suspense. Among the film's biggest talking points is the commanding screen presence of Sheena Chohan, who plays a pivotal role as a fierce and determined lady cop opposite the legendary JD Chakravarty.

Sheena Chohan, known for going to great lengths to develop her characters, met and shadowed a female Mumbai police officer to authentically prepare for this role. Directed by Shravan Jonada and produced by Suraksh Entertainment, the film promises to deliver a powerful cinematic experience where emotions run deep, stakes are high, and justice comes at a cost. Sheena's portrayal of a cop blends intensity with elegance, as she navigates a world of danger, deception, and moral dilemmas. Critics have already hailed her teaser appearance as "bold, brilliant, and breathtaking," with many praising the raw power and authenticity she brings to the role.

Sheena, who made her acting debut opposite Malayalam superstar Mammootty, returns to the action genre with this high-energy Pan-India project shares her excitement " Playing a cop in Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam has been one of the most intense and empowering experiences of my career. This character isn't just about action it's about strength, integrity, and the personal sacrifices one makes in the pursuit of justice. Working alongside a great actor like JD Chakravarty was inspiring, and stepping into this world of high-stakes drama pushed me to tap into new dimensions as an actor. I'm thrilled for audiences to see a side of me they haven't experienced before, and I hope this role connects with them as deeply as it did with me ."

Known for seamlessly slipping into diverse roles be it the rooted Avali in Sant Tukaram, the mysterious She-Devil in Bhayaava, or now a no-nonsense cop, Sheena continues to push boundaries and redefine strong female characters on screen.

With an exciting 2025 ahead, including Sant Tukaram (Bollywood debut opposite Subodh Bhave), Bhayaava (international thriller), Nomad (Hollywood debut), and Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam (Pan-India Telugu action drama), Sheena Chohan is set to dominate screens both in India and globally, proving yet again that she is a force to watch.