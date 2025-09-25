Sheena Chohan Wins Hearts As A Simple Rural Woman In Sant Tukaram Says, “Avali JIja Bai Has Challenged Me..."

From winning hearts in Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game, Kajol's The Trial, and Jio Hotstar's City of Dreams, actress Sheena Chohan has made a place for herself in the hearts of audiences with her immense conviction to understanding and creating characters. Known for her stunning presence on screen and off-where her Instagram is filled with glamorous, high-fashion looks-Sheena has always aced the glam game.

But recently, the actress broke all stereotypes with her latest performance in Sant Tukaram, marking her Hindi film debut as the lead opposite Subodh Bhave. Sheena stepped into the powerful role of Avali Jija Bai, the devoted yet strong-willed wife of the revered saint. The film presents Avali not just as a symbol of devotion but as a deeply human figure remembered for her resilience and the emotional complexities of being married to a man wholly devoted to the divine.

Post the release in cinemas across India, and all the admiration on her character of Avali Jija Bai, She says, "I am grateful for all the love and recognition that I am getting for my character, I now feel that the hardwork and dedication I had put in the character of Jija Bai, from hiring Marathi tutor, or to spend time with women from the village where Avali and Sant Tukaram resided. I have always loved experimenting with characters, but Avali challenged me personally. She demanded a transformation in every sense. I knew if I took this on, I had to ace it without compromise. Avali gave me a glimpse of her struggles in real life. My only vision for this was that I didn't want the audience to even feel for a second that I didn't suit Avali Jija Bai or that I looked too glam for the part. I researched, practiced, and stripped away everything that was 'Sheena' to completely embody Avali."

Sheena's focus remained on authenticity above all else.

"My aim was to disappear into Avali's world so that people don't see Sheena performing on screen-they only see Avali Jija Bai, a woman of strength, love, and resilience."

Currently, Sheena is gearing up for her next big leap with Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam, a pan-Indian thriller alongside Satya fame JD Chakraborty.

With Sant Tukaram, Sheena Chohan has proved her versatility once again-transforming from a glam icon into a raw, layered character who embodies courage, sacrifice, and resilience. It's a performance that not only cements her as a powerhouse actress but also redefines her image, which stands as proof of her range, her fearlessness, her versatility, and her deep commitment to her craft. and her refusal to be boxed into the "glam" stereotype.

With every performance, Sheena Chohan continues to prove that her strength lies not only in her screen presence but also in her unwavering dedication to truth-both in art and in life.