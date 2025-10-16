Shekhar Kapur’s Heartfelt Note To Daughter Kaveri Is A Celebration Of Love, Wisdom, And Girl Power

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for his poetic reflections on life, shared a deeply moving note along with a delightful throwback picture of his daughter Kaveri Kapur as a child, playfully posing with funny face against a wall of punching carvings. The post beautifully captures the essence of a father-daughter bond, tender, joyful, and timeless. Shared on Instagram, the note begins with a simple yet profound question: "Isn't every 'daughter's day'?" What follows is a heartfelt meditation on love, pride, and the spiritual connection between a father and his daughter.

In his words, Shekhar Kapur describes how Kaveri gave his life "context," calling her the "string that attached me to life." The note reads like a letter filled with both tenderness and admiration, as he reflects on how his daughter Kaveri Kapoor, a singer-songwriter, actress and poet, brings meaning, grounding, and wisdom into his world. He writes, "You brought more wisdom to me than I could ever give you."

What stands out is his ability to articulate the complex duality he sees in Kaveri, an "ancient soul in a young mind." He acknowledges her creativity, compassion, and anxieties with rare honesty, noting how her spirit finds expression through poetry, music, and empathy for everything living.

Ending with, "I wish I had known you then... but perhaps I did?", Shekhar Kapur leaves readers with a sense of timeless connection. This bond between father and daughter now extends into their artistic world as well. The duo is set to collaborate on Masoom: The Next Generation, the continuation of Shekhar Kapur's acclaimed storytelling legacy. Kaveri Kapur will play a vital part in the project, a creative force symbolizing the bridge between generations. With her soulful artistry and deep sensitivity, she brings a fresh perspective to her father's vision, embodying both continuity and change.