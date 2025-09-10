Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Sherlyn Chopra Buys Luxurious Second Home In Juhu, Focuses On Work And Wellness

By
Sherlyn Chopra Buys Luxurious Second Home In Juhu

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Sherlyn Chopra has added another feather to her cap by purchasing her second home in Mumbai. The actress has bought a plush five-bedroom apartment in Juhu, one of the city's most sought-after localities.

A source close to the fiery actress revealed that Sherlyn has roped in a top interior designer to style her new residence. Confirming the news herself, the Chopra girl said, "Yes, I'm giving the house a very chic & contemporary look as I believe in having nothing less than the best."

On the professional front, Sherlyn is keeping herself equally busy. She has been signed to endorse a wellness brand and has two back-to-back music videos lined up with a leading music label. Adding to her creative pursuits, Sherlyn has also acquired the rights to a biopic, which she plans to co-produce with a leading production house.

Speaking about her career choices, her manager shared, "Ms. Chopra is being very selective about her projects and endorsements as she intends to be remembered as a woman with great substance."

With her new ventures and upcoming releases, Sherlyn Chopra's fans are eagerly waiting to see her dazzle and sizzle on screen like never before.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: sherlyn chopra
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X