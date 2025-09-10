Sherlyn Chopra Buys Luxurious Second Home In Juhu, Focuses On Work And Wellness
Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Sherlyn Chopra has added another feather to her cap by purchasing her second home in Mumbai. The actress has bought a plush five-bedroom apartment in Juhu, one of the city's most sought-after localities.
A source close to the fiery actress revealed that Sherlyn has roped in a top interior designer to style her new residence. Confirming the news herself, the Chopra girl said, "Yes, I'm giving the house a very chic & contemporary look as I believe in having nothing less than the best."
On the professional front, Sherlyn is keeping herself equally busy. She has been signed to endorse a wellness brand and has two back-to-back music videos lined up with a leading music label. Adding to her creative pursuits, Sherlyn has also acquired the rights to a biopic, which she plans to co-produce with a leading production house.
Speaking about her career choices, her manager shared, "Ms. Chopra is being very selective about her projects and endorsements as she intends to be remembered as a woman with great substance."
With her new ventures and upcoming releases, Sherlyn Chopra's fans are eagerly waiting to see her dazzle and sizzle on screen like never before.